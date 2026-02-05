Jeffries: After Midterms Democratic Majority Will ‘Clean Up’ Trump’s Corruption

Thursday on MS NOW’s “All In,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said after winning the midterm elections, the House Democratic majority will “clean up” President Donald Trump’s corruption.

Jeffries said, “Donald Trump likes to conduct himself as if he should be held to a standard different than every other American president or former president. And we can’t allow that to happen on all of the things. And certainly it’s going to be the case that in a Democratic majority, we’re going to fight hard to tackle the issues that matter, to drive down the high cost of living, fight hard, fight hard, to fix our broken health care system, of course. But also at the same time, we’ve got to clean up the corruption that exists in Washington, DC, in the Congress, with the Supreme Court, and also deal with Donald Trump and his administration, who spend all of their time. It seems like trying to enrich themselves, their family and their friends, as opposed to focusing on doing their job to make life better for the American people. We will hold the Trump administration accountable in a manner consistent with what the House should be all about a check and balance on an out-of-control administration.”

He added, “Donald Trump understands that if there is a free and fair election in November, and we’re going to make sure there is one, that the House is lost, Democrats are going to take back control of the House of Representatives. And the Senate is looking increasingly shaky as well, because the American people are rejecting this extremism. Donald Trump and Republicans have failed.”

