Exclusive — SBA Secretary Loeffler: Gavin Newsom Spending More Time Posing for Vogue Than with L.A. Fire Victims

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Kelly Loeffler, Administrator of the Small Business Administration, discussed Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA).

Loeffler said, “Right now, there’s more attention on posing for Vogue by Gavin Newsom or promoting his book, if he spent just a fraction of the time that he spent with Vogue or on his book tour with these residents, he would see the pain and the suffering.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo