Exclusive: RNC Chair Planning Midterm Convention, Touts Financial ‘Superiority’ to DNC

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” RNC Chairman Joe Gruters talked about the party’s plans.

After talking about redistricting, Gruters said there’s “the financial superiority, and once the coordinated campaign limits gets pushed out. I think our money will go a lot further. I think we’ll be able to work directly with our candidates.”

