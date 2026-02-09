Ossoff: ‘We May Lose Our Republic’ if We Don’t Rebuke Trump in Midterms

On Monday on MS NOW’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) said that Americans “may lose our republic” if voters don’t rebuke President Donald Trump’s policies in the upcoming midterm election.

Maddow said, “How does Georgia feel about that raid on the Fulton County election office?”

Ossoff said, “As I mentioned in the speech, you know, this apparent abuse of federal law enforcement power to indulge the president’s obsession with overturning the 2020 election and to lay the groundwork for whatever mischief they’re planning in a few months, I think is obviously deeply disturbing, deeply chilling, deeply menacing, and also a huge political mistake for this administration, because in Georgia, where now, for the second time in six years, Georgia voters have the weight of the republic’s future on our shoulders. We are just that much more determined to do our part to right the ship. This election is pivotal if we do not restore checks and balances in these midterm elections, we will not recognize our republic at the end of this presidential term. We may lose our republic.”

He added, “I think the bottom line is this we would be naive not to expect dirty tricks. This man tried to steal the presidency when he lost it the first time. And that’s why we are going to mount an unprecedented effort to get out the vote and to defend the voting rights. But in Georgia and in every major battleground state and key congressional district, the best insurance against dirty tricks is landslide margins of victory. So I hope everybody out there across the nation is feeling the passion that we have to feel right now to do our part at this pivotal moment in American history and power. A landslide victory in these midterm elections and rebuke these unprecedented abuses of power.”

