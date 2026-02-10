Dem Rep. Crow: ‘The Trump Administration Is the Most Corrupt Administration in U.S. History’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said that “the Trump administration is the most corrupt administration in U.S. history.”

Crow said, “Minneapolis changed a lot of Americans view of this rogue Valley’s agency that has become Ice about the Trump administration’s approach to immigration enforcement. They have seen in real time, in glaring video and detail, a murder of innocent Americans, abuses of senior citizens, of protesters and many others. So it’s changed a lot of people’s view. What it hasn’t done is change the Trump administration’s approach to this. I want to disabuse everybody of the notion that the Trump administration is going to do anything different.”

He added, “We need as much citizen oversight as possible. I want to give, just incredible, incredible credit to the thousands of Americans who are out on the streets, who are protesting, who are taking pictures, who are photographing, at great personal peril to themselves, as we have seen, who are documenting the abuses and who are shedding light on all of this. The Trump administration is the most corrupt administration in U.S. history. And on top of that, they have stonewalled over and over again congressional oversight. They don’t show up to a lot of hearings and briefings. They don’t give information to Congress anymore. So what we need to do is we need to be innovative. We need to be creative. We need every American who is patriotic and is willing to stand up for their country and the community to be documenting these abuses. That should to shed light on them so we can all come together and stop it.”

