Exclusive: Sen. McCormick Warns Republicans Blocking SAVE Act, Not Forcing Democrats to Explain Objections to Voter ID

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) discussed the SAVE Act.

McCormick said, “We need to force the Democrats to get on the floor of the Senate and get on TV and explain the basic premise why they wouldn’t require proof of citizenship and voter ID.”

