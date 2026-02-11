Dem Rep. Quigley: ‘We’re Way Past’ Compromise on Masking ICE, ‘Got to Take This Agency Down’ and Start Again

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NPR’s “Morning Edition,” Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) suggested the idea of a QR code to avoid doxxing ICE agents while still allowing for accountability “to answer the question, is there a way to compromise on this? Frankly, we’re way past that. At this point in time, we’ve got to take this agency down and start anew with an agency who gets its mission and doesn’t exceed it on a daily basis.”

Quigley stated, “I think they shouldn’t wear masks, because what we’ve seen here is that there’s no accountability when they’re [wearing masks]. But we’ve also seen police across the country wear ID, whether it’s some sort of QR code. If they’re worried about them being doxxed, a QR code, the agency and people will know who those are, and not the general public. Maybe that’s a compromise. But, look, there’s just too much at stake here, protecting sensitive locations, stopping racial profiling, and then, again, we’re not asking ICE to do anything that we don’t ask of every police force in the country. They have to uphold the use-of-force standards. There should be some coordination with state and local officials. So, that’s not a lot to ask. That’s all we’ve asked Chicago Police Department and every police department in the country.”

Co-host Steve Inskeep then asked, “I had not heard this idea previously that you’re discussing about QR codes. I want to make sure I understand this. The idea is, instead of their name on the uniform, the agent has a QR code, and people who are standing around monitoring this with their phones can scan the QR code with the phone. And maybe they don’t learn the agent’s name, but they’re able to report this specific person did this specific thing and someone can investigate later. Is that what you mean to say?”

Quigley answered, “Look, you asked what the fallback might be. I don’t think they should wear a mask. But I’m just saying this is how unreasonable they are. If there’s some sort of QR code where the agency knows who they are, and if something bad happens, as it’s happened all too often here, there is at least some way that we can find out who’s responsible and someone can be held accountable. That’s, at least, some way. I’m not suggesting that’s the ideal. I’m suggesting — to answer the question, is there a way to compromise on this? Frankly, we’re way past that. At this point in time, we’ve got to take this agency down and start anew with an agency who gets its mission and doesn’t exceed it on a daily basis.”

