Rand Paul: ‘There’s a Loss of Public Trust in ICE’

Wednesday on “CBS Mornings,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said “there’s a loss of public trust” in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) so some reforms are needed.

Paul said, “I think the nation and the country at large or large parts of the country, have lost trust. You know, I think there’s a loss of public trust in ICE and their officials after seeing what’s been going on in Minneapolis. I think there’s fault on both sides. And we’re going to have a panel of folks from Minnesota, and we’re going to ask them, are you cooperating? Are you trying to turn over people who are violent, who are in prison, or are you turning them over? We’re also going to ask the ice heads and those at DHS. We’re going to ask them what is the proper use of force? You know, is this the proper use of force? When should the agents be drawing their guns? When should they be firing their guns? And if these heads of these agencies refuse to answer these questions, it’s going to be a real problem. Because when a mistake like this happens, when a mistake of this magnitude happens, the first thing should be an apology, and it should be regret. It should be sadness, and it should be we are going to do better. And this is the policy, and we’re going to make sure it’s enforced.”

He added, “I’m for some of the reforms being talked about. We need to get to the details of them. But I think some reforms are necessary.”

