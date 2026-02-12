Edu Sec McMahon Announces $250,000 in Scholarships to Honor America 250

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon talked about scholarships.

McMahon said, “Right now, it’s open enrollment up until February 21st. Students can register and then they’ll go online and take what is being billed as the impossible test…which is all about civics questions, etc. … They’ll have 90 minutes to answer 4,000 questions. So, it’s a question of how many can they answer correctly during that 90 minutes. … And the finals will be held in Washington and we’ll have three scholarship prizes, the top one is 150 and we have second place is 75,000 and third place is 25,000.”

