Glaude: ‘We Are in the Midst of a Five-Alarm Fire with Regards to Our Democracy’

Monday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Princeton University professor and network contributor Eddie Glaude, Jr. claimed the second term of President Donald Trump had put the country in the “midst of a five-alarm fire with regards to our democracy.”

Glaude said, “It would be a it would be really nice to have a politics that that wasn’t overrun by bile and vitriol, that it would be nice to have a president that wasn’t so obviously narcissistic and implicated in the Epstein files. But I want us to be careful here. Right. Because the average cost of the average price of a ticket at that NBA All-Star game was about $2,000. So, you know, in a moment of an affordability crisis, that’s not a representative population.”

He added, “We are in the midst of a five-alarm fire with regard to our democracy. All hell is breaking loose around us. I don’t want propriety. I don’t want decorum. I want reasoned arguments to call these people out for what they’re doing to our republic. And I think it’s incumbent not only on president, not on President Obama, given his cachet, but on all of the living presidents to begin to speak out because our democracy is at stake.”

