Dem Rep. Titus: ‘We Can’t Cut Off’ ICE’s Money, DHS Shutdown Is Hurting TSA, FEMA, Coast Guard

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) acknowledged that the DHS shutdown hurts TSA, FEMA, and the Coast Guard and “We can’t cut off” money for ICE due to the fact that “they’re funded. They can do whatever they want.”

Titus said, “The shutdown really hurts Nevada, if you don’t have TSA. Our tourism is already negatively impacted by this administration, and this will just hurt more. And there’s such an easy solution: Pull those out, pull out FEMA, pull out TSA, pull out Coast Guard, fund them, and send them on their way, and then deal with the safeguards that we can put in place…with ICE.”

She continued, “We can’t cut off their money because they got all that money back in the big, beautiful bill. So, they’re funded. They can do whatever they want. They’ve got the 16th-largest military budget in the world, but we could put those guardrails in place.”

