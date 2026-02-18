Vance: Companies Could Use AI to Surveil Americans

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Vice President JD Vance discussed the Trump administration’s role in the development of artificial intelligence.

Host Martha MacCallum said, “One piece this week said this is going to be like Covid if we that we didn’t see the early tea leaves and realize how bad it was. Is this the responsibility of the federal government of the White House to be out in front on this? And are you at all concerned that you’re going to look back on this and say, we should have done more?”

Vance said, “Well, we have some of the smartest people working in AI in the world who are advising the white House, who are and some of them are actually working in the white House, that the one thing I disagree with, the clip that you showed is, is, is the CEO of Anthropic saying we have no control over this. I don’t think that’s entirely right. I think that the people who are developing these models, the people who own these companies, they do have certain control over it. They would like to deflect from that a little bit. But yeah, do I worry about AI, I worry about a number of things, Martha. I worry about companies using artificial intelligence to surveil Americans.”

He added, “I worry about invasions of privacy. I worry a lot about political bias. If you go back to 2020, 2021, Google search was so biased in the left wing direction that I think it actually changed America’s political system. I don’t want that to happen with artificial intelligence. So there are a lot of things we are worried about. There are a lot of things that we’re focused on at the White House, but right now we think that the technology is developing in a way where we can create a lot of good prosperity for the American people. And right now the White House is on top of it.”

