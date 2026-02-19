Dem Rep. Himes: We’ve ‘Gotten Lucky’ to Have Iran, Venezuela Operations Go ‘Flawlessly’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said that both the military operations in Venezuela and Iran “went flawlessly” and “the president has gotten lucky, right? He’s done these military actions without significant casualties on the U.S. side.”

Himes said, “I think the president has now conducted a military attack on Caracas, which went flawlessly, and he’s conducted a military attack on the tunnels, the nuclear infrastructure in Iran, that also went flawlessly. So, right now, the president believes that he can do this stuff without much risk, which is, by the way, a very dangerous frame of mind, because there’s a lot of risk involved.”

He added, “[T]he Iranians have worked pretty hard to rebuild their air defenses. … Every day that goes by, the Iranians improve their air defenses and make a raid that much more dangerous. And, again, the president has gotten lucky, right? He’s done these military actions without significant casualties on the U.S. side. So, yeah, there’s a clock ticking here. And even if Donald Trump doesn’t appreciate all of this sort of chessboard stuff, the Israelis sure do.”

