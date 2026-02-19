GOP Rep. McCormick: ‘Got to Move’ Social Security Retirement Age with Grandfather Clause

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Richard McCormick (R-GA) stated that there need to be some reforms to Social Security and one change is changing the retirement age.

McCormick said, “Unfortunately, we’re going to have an automatic cut of both Social Security and Medicaid — or Medicare in the next presidency, almost certainly, it’s mathematically predictable.”

He added, “Well, first of all, I think the age hasn’t been moved since the — basically, the average person lives a lot longer now. We’ve got to move the date, in my opinion. You have to change the tax reform a little bit, and we need to save Social Security. … We have bipartisan bills already in the pipe right now that could be passed, that actually are really good solutions. … You should put in a grandfather clause. Anybody who’s within ten years doesn’t get touched, everybody else gets adjusted, with reasonable concessions.”

McCormick further stated, “We have several bipartisan bills out there right now that would actually take care of this, with minor changes. And, as a matter of fact, it wouldn’t affect anybody who’s near Social Security right now. But it would make it more viable for the long-term solution, then we can shore it up and actually do some good things to make it viable continuously.”

