Hakeem Jeffries: Trump ‘Doesn’t Know What He’s Doing Anymore’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) claimed President Donald Trump didn’t “know what he’s doing anymore.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “I have so many questions about elections and what they are trying to do but I just want to start, with what Trump had to say about you tonight, because in a speech tonight, he mentioned you. I don’t know if you saw this. He called you — he loves to name call, doesn’t he? He he called you a low IQ individual. And I just wanted to give you an opportunity to respond to that.”

Jeffries said, “I mean, he’s such an unhinged, unpresidential, unAmerican individual, but I was actually quite surprised that he wasn’t able to come up with something more original. Like, this is his go to insult. I finally earned the presidential nickname and this is what he goes with. So he clearly is tired. He’s lame. And he doesn’t know what he’s doing anymore. And the American people, most importantly, are the ones who are paying the price from this failed presidency. Failure on the economy. Failure on health care. Failure on immigration enforcement. Failure to make life better for the American people.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN