Comer: If There Had Been Any Epstein Dirt on Trump, It Would Have Leaked

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) downplayed President Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein and his criminal indiscretions.

According to Comer, given Trump’s tenuous relationship with the Biden Department of Justice, any “dirt” regarding Trump would have leaked.

“[Y]ou know, for all the talk about Donald Trump 25 years ago or around 25 years ago, he threw this guy out of the Mar-a-Lago Club, which in, you know, society in Palm Beach is a big deal, and did it publicly, he humiliated him. If the guy had anything incriminating on Donald Trump, I’m sure we would have heard about it a long, long time ago, right?”

Comer replied, “That’s exactly right. That’s what all the former attorneys general have said, Bill Barr and Merrick Garland and everyone. If there had been any dirt on Donald Trump, that would have leaked out because Donald Trump has that many enemies in the Department of Justice, in the deep state apparatuses that were supposed to be investigating Epstein. So, with respect to Trump, I don’t think there’s anything there. And I think that, you — if you look at Epstein and who the real bad people were, the real bad people were the ones who continued to communicate with Epstein after he was convicted the first time. And that’s where the real bad behavior took place. That’s where you have to really question anyone that was ever around Epstein.”

“If you continue to associate with Epstein and Maxwell post the conviction in 2010, then you have some questions that need to be answered,” he continued. “And we’re looking at what the Department of Justice did. That’s one of the things I’ve been doing, going into the Department of Justice, looking at the unredacted version of the documents. Who all has the Department of Justice questioned before? And obviously, we deposed someone this week, Les Wexner, who was one of the co-conspirators, but he’s already been investigated by the Department of Justice.”

“We’re trying to focus now in the investigation on who has never been questioned by the Department of Justice, and how did, number one, Epstein accumulate so much wealth, and number two, how was he able to surround himself with so many rich, famous and powerful people?” Comer added. “And hopefully, we’ll be able to get some answers on that.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor