Exclusive — FDA Commissioner Marty Makary: USA Now Has Lowest Prices in Developed World for ‘Many Drugs’

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” FDA Commissioner Marty Makary talked about drug prices.

Makary said, “Now we have the lowest price in the developed world on so many drugs at Trump Rx and Medicare and Medicaid now will have access to those low prices for many drugs.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo