Lindsey Graham on Iran: ‘The Mothership of Terrorism Is Sinking, the Captain Is Dead’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said the U.S. military strikes on Iran meant “the mothership of terrorism is sinking.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “Let me start with the big question. Is the United States at war with Iran?”

Graham said, “I think the Ayatollah would say yeah. I don’t know if this is technically a war, but here’s what I can say: the headline is for me this Sunday, the mothership of terrorism is sinking. The captain is dead. The largest state sponsor of terrorism. Iran is close to collapsing. The leader of the largest state sponsor of terrorism and his team are dead. The mothership that fuels the proxies is in sinking mode. The goal of this operation is to change the threat, not the regime. When this operation is over, no matter who takes over in Iran, they will not have ballistic missiles to hurt us, Israel or the region. They will not have the capability to be the largest state sponsor of terrorism, whether they’re cleric or group of representatives of the country where there’s an election, it doesn’t matter right now. Iran in the future will no longer be the largest state sponsor of terrorism. They cannot reign terror on the region. They cannot commit mass murder. That’s the goal of this operation. Again, the mothership of terrorism is sinking. The captain is dead. Well done, President Trump. It been the policy of this country for decades to eliminate this regime. President Trump did it.”

