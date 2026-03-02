GOP Rep. Davidson: Trump Admin. Hasn’t Clearly Explained Why We Struck Iran

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) stated that the Trump administration hasn’t done a satisfactory job explaining the rationale for Operation Epic Fury, and there have been “multiple definitions” for why the operation was commenced.

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “[D]o you believe the administration has done a good enough job explaining why this war in Iran is happening?”

Davidson answered, “I don’t. I had asked for a classified briefing last week before the war began to explain what is the mission, define the mission in Iran. And we’re seeing that today with multiple definitions, even as you interviewed Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT). And that’s why you want to do this with full congressional authorization, so that you have the debate. Even when that’s been done, I think back to the start of the war in Iraq, which I opposed, personally, but the country decided to go to. There was a vote, Congress authorized it, but it was supposed to be a limited war with a limited objective to get the weapons of mass destruction. You saw, very quickly, that pivoted to a regime change war, where the end state was supposed to be this democratic republic of Iraq. And you already see that vision for a democratic future for Iran.”

