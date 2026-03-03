Behar: When Trump Is Out ‘Every Name Is Coming Off of Every Building’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said President Donald Trump’s name would be removed from “every building” once he leaves office.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “You know who just said in an interview that MAGA loves what he’s doing, but it sounds like there’s a little bit of discord here. There’s a lot of angry people.”

Behar said, “You know, there’s something fishy about why he did it to me. I mean, I don’t trust him anyway, and they all lie. But why is he really doing this? First of all, he knows that his administration is in trouble because people want the prices of food to go down. They want eggs to go down, they want gas to go down, and things are going up because of this gas is now at a higher point. The Dow dropped 880 points this morning. Oil prices are up 10%. So why is he doing this? Possibly it’s a distraction like a wag the dog situation.”

She added, “My friend said that he thinks that Netanyahu convinced him, Trump, that this would be good for his legacy. What legacy? The minute he is out, every name is coming off of every building. No one’s going to ever hear from him again.”

