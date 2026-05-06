FBI Carries Out Raid on Virginia Democrat State Senator’s Office

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents conducted a raid on Virginia state Sen. L. Louise Lucas’s (D) office on Wednesday regarding an investigation into corruption.

Along with raiding Lucas’s office in Portsmouth, Virginia, agents were also reported to be “searching a cannabis dispensary located next door to” the Democrat state senator’s office, Fox5DC reported.

Lucas also serves as the Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore.

“Two people familiar with the case” told the New York Times that the “search was related to an investigation opened” under former President Joe Biden’s administration regarding “possible corruption and bribery related to marijuana dispensary businesses.”

The FBI was also reported to be searching other locations, according to the outlet.

Lucas’s “influence” was described as “crucial” regarding Virginia Democrats’ efforts to redraw the state’s congressional maps in the Democrats’ favor ahead of the midterm elections.

Breitbart News reported in April that Virginians voted in support of the redistricting referendum that had appeared on the ballot.

“The FBI is executing a court-authorized federal search warrant in Portsmouth, VA,” an FBI spokesperson said in a statement to 13News Now. “There is no threat to public safety. This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is publicly available at this time.”