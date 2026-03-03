Exclusive — Sen. Ernst: Iran Attack About Stopping Nukes, ICBMs, Terrorism

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) discussed Iran.

Ernst said, “If you look at their nuclear aspirations…if you look at the fact that they fund terrorist proxies that target American citizens, and their development and use of ICBMs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, all of these things are developed, really, to keep Americans at bay, to threaten us, and to ultimately take on the United States of America.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo