Fetterman: Dems Are ‘More Anti-Israel’ But ‘It’s Okay if You Have a Nazi Tattoo’, Newsom Betraying ‘Moral Clarity’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said that the Democratic Party has gotten “more and more anti-Israel” while “it’s okay if you have a Nazi tattoo on your chest.” And said that California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) characterization of Israel as akin to an apartheid state betrays “moral clarity.”

Fetterman said, “[T]hat’s another truth here about the Democratic Party, we’re [be]coming more and more anti-Israel. Gov. Newsom announced now — he just described Israel as an apartheid state. That’s a talking point of the fringe of my party. And that’s been profoundly disappointing. I was shocked, overall. He’s — he might be more liberal, but I never thought he would actually go that way and would describe our strong, special ally and the only nation in that region that lives the kind of values that they would live like in California. Hey, I’ve been in Israel, Tel Aviv is like [the] San Diego version of Israel. And now you just described that as an apartheid state? That’s a betrayal of the moral clarity.”

Later, he added that Democrats are “increasingly more not allowed to be very proud to support Israel, but it’s okay if you have a Nazi tattoo on your chest.”

