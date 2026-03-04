McCaskill: ‘Americans Are Not Comfortable Living Freely in America Right Now’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” network contributor Claire McCaskill claimed that Americans were “not comfortable living freely.”

McCaskill said, “It is a very bad time in American politics to be an old incumbent. Secondly, I think when the dust settles, we will trace the margin of Talarico’s victory in this primary to an overperformance of voters. Americans are not comfortable living freely in America right now. They are frightened at what is going on, and I think they will overperform in the general.”

She added, “And finally, the headache they have in Washington right now. Keep in mind, $100 million was spent in the Republican primary. Now we have another 100 million that will be spent on the runoff. That’s $200 million that could be spent in other races around the country. And they’re having to shovel this money into Texas. So it is really good for the Democrats in terms of the map in terms of spreading of resources. There is no way that the Republicans can hold the Senate if they have to over invest in Texas to the extent they’re going to have to to drag either Cornyn or Paxton across the finish line.”

