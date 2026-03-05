Dem Sen. Murphy: Israel Wants to Keep Iran ‘As a Failed State, As They’ve Done in Gaza’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) argued that the Israelis “definitely want an effort to just permanently destabilize Iran, keep it as a failed state, as they’ve done in Gaza.” He also said Israel’s operation is about regime change.

Murphy said, [relevant remarks begin around 29:35] “I think what’s most interesting here, Chris, and I know you’ve thought and talked about this, is that you have to sort of imagine this operation as a tree with two big limbs. So, it’s a U.S.-Israeli operation, and we are coordinating on a lot of it. That’s the trunk. But then there are two limbs that have nothing to do with each other.”

He continued, “There’s an Israeli operation here that is definitely about regime change, right? They are trying to take out anybody who may ever be in the line of succession, and they are — definitely want an effort to just permanently destabilize Iran, keep it as a failed state, as they’ve done in Gaza. And then you’ve got an American operation, which does not seem to be about regime change, probably doesn’t have an interest in long-term destabilization, and is more focused on these weapons systems.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett