Carville: Ilhan Omar Needs to Leave the Democratic Party

During Wednesday’s episode of SiriusXM’s “Straight Shooter with Stephen A.,” Democratic strategist James Carville reiterated his contention that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) should leave the Democratic Party.

In a 2018 interview, Omar said, “Our country should be more fearful of white men because they are causing most of the deaths within this country. We should be profiling, monitoring and creating policies to fight the radicalization of white men.”

When asked about calling for Omar to leave his party in 2025, Carville said, “She started attacking white males, and I’m gonna say wait a minute, let’s stop. Alright.’ In 2024, 72% of the people that voted were white. All right? That’s just a fact. Of that, 72, probably 48% or 48 and a half, were male. It’s somewhere around, I did the math, about 33% of the people that are gonna vote are gonna be white males. Well, it’s stupid to attack 33% of the voters.”

He continued, “And so what I would say to Congresswoman Omar, why don’t you be a Democratic Socialist of America?’ Do what AOC did, and then if they win, the truth of that is, I share a lot of ideological issues in common with Congressman Omar, but maybe you should do like a parliamentary government. We’ll let you in the governing coalition, but not the electoral coalition. But we cannot- we have to get this mentality out that we can win national elections without white people, because you can’t.”

Carville added, “All white people are not the same. All black people are not the same. All Hispanic people are not the same, all right? And I don’t like generalizing about someone’s gender or their race or their sexual preference or anything else.”

