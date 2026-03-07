Cuellar: Iran’s Been at War with Us ‘For 47 Years,’ It’s ‘Right’ to ‘Finally’ Act

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Saturday in America,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) said that Iran has been at war with the United States for 47 years, “and, finally, we took some action, and it’s the right thing to do.”

Cuellar said, “For 47 years, Iran has been at war with the United States, both Democratic and Republican presidents have seen this over 47 years, but it was President Trump that decided to take action.”

He continued, “We can’t forget that the Iranians have killed American soldiers. We cannot forget that they’ve targeted American citizens in our homeland, and, finally, we took some action, and it’s the right thing to do.”

