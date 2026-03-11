Rick Scott: ‘I Believe That Putin’s Helping Iran’, He ‘Hates’ U.S., Is ‘a Complete Liar’

On Wednesday’s “CNN News Central,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said that he believes Vladimir Putin is “helping Iran. Putin hates our guts. He’s not a friend to the United States. So, you have to assume that he’s doing it. And he’s a complete liar.”

Co-host Kate Bolduan asked, “Do you believe any Iranian attacks can be linked to Russian targeting intelligence?”

Scott answered, “Well, first of all, I believe that Putin’s helping Iran. Putin hates our guts. He’s not a friend to the United States. So, you have to assume that he’s doing it. And he’s a complete liar. So, I assume he is doing it, and I assume he’s going to do everything he can to help destroy Americans and our way of life, right? So, look, here’s the problem: We have enemies. The government of China is an enemy, Russia is an enemy, North Korea, Iran, they’re enemies. They are not going to do anything to help us. So, we can either sit here and appease them, or we can say, listen, you’re not going to do it to American citizens. This president is doing the right thing to protect American lives.”

