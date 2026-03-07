Maher: Iran Kept Whole Region Down, Liberals Don’t Get Liberation

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that he has cautious optimism about Operation Epic Fury and “I just don’t get what liberals don’t get about liberation.” He also stated that Iran “was a fascist theocracy, and nothing in the Middle East was ever going to get better while they were still there f*cking everything up.”

Maher said, “I just want to reiterate what I said in the monologue, I’m cautiously optimistic, unless he puts boots on the ground, then he’s going to lose me. We’ll see, for now. I just don’t get what liberals don’t get about liberation. I see so much happiness. I see it in Venezuela. I see it here in Iran. Could we skip the part where we talk about, oh, they had so many different reasons for going to war, regime change and we’ve got to get rid of the nukes and they were supporters of terrorism? It’s all of it. How about this? This was a fascist theocracy, and nothing in the Middle East was ever going to get better while they were still there f*cking everything up.”

He added that Congress should assert its power again.

