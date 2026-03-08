Tillis: Stephen Miller Is a ‘Big Problem in this Administration’ — He Should Go

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said White House adviser Stephen Miller should leave because he was a “big problem” in the Trump administration.

Tillis said, “It gives me pause that you had people like Stephen Miller calling the shots, that actually, I believe that maybe Kristi Noem acted on. It was Stephen Miller that was talking about a terrorist brandishing a gun. It was Stephen Miller who said it was the position of United States that we should go after Greenland. It’s Stephen Miller that’s been repeatedly responsible for embarrassments for the President of the United States, by acting too quickly, speaking first and thinking later. I don’t think Markwayne goes to the podium and repeat something that Stephen Miller says. I think Stephen Miller has demonstrated. He, too, is out of his depth. And I think I think Markwayne will learn from that.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “Do you think Stephen Miller should go?”

Tillis said, “Oh, of course I do.”

He added, “Not only does Stephen really want to just paint a picture, he’s not worried about substance. He’s more worried about form. But I also think that he has an outsized influence over the operations of the cabinet. And I believe we’ve got qualified cabinet members there that sometimes are doing less than what they want to because of his direction and his outsized influence. He’s a big problem in this administration. He has been from the beginning. But Noem is a Senate-confirmed cabinet member. She should have been independent.”

