Dem Rep. Raskin: We Will Investigate Hundreds of Millions Noem Channeled to ‘Friends and Intimates’

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said there will be an investigation into the hundreds of millions of dollars that former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem spent during her tenure.

Raskin said, “We have to continue, all of the oversight that has begun. And I hope that it can successfully be done under the Republicans. But if not, it will have to take place under the Democrats if and when we win the election in November. So what’s at stake? Well, Alex Pretti and Renee Good are not going to be brought back to life, but we can at least have a real criminal investigation into their homicides. There were three homicides, in Minneapolis so far this year. And two of them were committed by ICE, by agents of the federal government. We need a real investigation to see what happened not another cover up.”

He continued, “We need investigation into the hundreds of millions of dollars that Secretary Noem channeled to various political friends and intimates of hers so that that money can be, reclaimed for the American people. Hundreds of millions of dollars might be a joke to somebody in the Trump cabinet, but it’s not a joke to the American people when they’re cutting Medicaid and children’s health insurance in order to make it possible for her to run these self-promoting ad campaigns all over the country.”

Raskin added, “We can’t just let that go. You know, we we need to rectify all of these violations of the rule of law.”

