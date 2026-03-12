Chris Matthews: Iranians ‘Trying to Decapitate’ Trump Like Carter

Thursday, during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” long-time MSNBC personality Chris Matthews said the Iranians were attempting to “decapitate” President Donald Trump in the same way they dealt with former President Jimmy Carter.

Matthews said, “Cronkite would end this show with how many days the hostages have been held. They knew exactly what they’re doing. They were they were decapitating Jimmy Carter. And so the hostage to watch how every day they had the flag burnings, every day they had the trooping of the diplomats, the 50 diplomats walking around blindfolded to humiliate them. They were humiliating Carter every single day. And it was on our television. It was hurting Carter, and he ended up losing.”

He added, “Carter was screwed. They never sent the hostages back until after he’d been beaten by Reagan. And then when he had left office, they knew exactly what they’re doing. They decapitated Carter. And I got to tell you, they’re doing the same thing to Trump. They know exactly what the Strait of Hormuz is doing to the — to the oil markets, to the markets generally. They know what we’re up to because Trump is on television all the time. They see him. They know how he works and how to hurt him. And they’re trying to decapitate him.”

