Life in the Bomb Shelter: Charity Placing Strategic Bunkers Around Israel

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Yael Eckstein, CEO of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews talked about the organization.

Eckstein said, “In hospitals, the fellowship has built underground hospital units that are sheltered, surgical units, some of the strategic areas where they still need to operate under rocket attack and can’t move the patient to a bomb shelter each time.”

