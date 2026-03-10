CNN’s Foreman: Hegseth ‘Mocks the Faith of Iranian Foes’ While ‘Blurring the Line’ on His ‘Secular Public Duties’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” CNN Correspondent Tom Foreman said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth “mocks the faith of Iranian foes” while also “blurring the line between his private Christian beliefs and his secular public duties.”

During a report that was mixed with video of Hegseth and others in the administration, Foreman said, “Pete Hegseth has been speaking unlike any other Secretary of Defense ever. … Gone are the solemn, statesmanlike updates on warfare the Pentagon has long preferred. In their place, Hegseth has picked up the tone long established by the commander-in-chief…blasting the Iranian regime…ridiculing their attempts to stand up to the dual military powers of the United States and Israel.”

He then played video of Hegseth saying, “The combination is sheer destruction for our radical Islamist Iranian adversaries. They are toast, and they know it, or, at least, soon enough, they will know it.”

Foreman then stated, “And even as he mocks the faith of Iranian foes and his department posts online about showing them no mercy, Hegseth is blurring the line between his private Christian beliefs and his secular public duties.”

He then played video of Hegseth saying, “May the Lord grant unyielding strength and refuge to our warriors, unbreakable protection to them and our homeland and total victory over those who seek to harm them.”

