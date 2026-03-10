Schiff: Trump Will Try to ‘Seize Ballot Boxes’ to ‘Subvert the Vote’ in Midterms

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said President Donald Trump would try to “seize ballot boxes’ to “subvert the vote” in the midterm elections.

Host Jen Psaki said, “The administration subpoenaed records from 2020 from Arizona. We know that’s not about changing the outcome of the 2020 election. We know that they’ve already gone through that. It’s obviously about 2026. What do you make of that and what’s your level of concern about it?”

Schiff said, “I think the subpoenas in Arizona, America, Maricopa County, the FBI raid in Georgia, this is all trying to establish some kind of phony predicate for them to say that the election system is so flawed, the machines don’t work. There’s too much fraud and absentee ballots that come November, they can nationalize the elections, they can somehow outlaw absentee ballots, or they can seize ballot boxes and they will have some pretext to do it. So this is, I think, part of laying the foundation to interfere with, suppress the vote or ultimately subvert the vote. They understand, as we do in the Democratic Party, that they are likely to get clobbered in the midterms and, you know, they’re willing to resort to anything.”

He added, “So we are doing everything every day to anticipate, to push back, to fight back. And really, the best protection we have is not in the Congress. It’s certainly not with the Supreme Court. It is those who have the most important title and that is a voter. We need to so overwhelm the polls with Democratic votes that this election, the midterm is not even close.”

