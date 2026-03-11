GOP Rep. Alford: We Shouldn’t Ease Sanctions on Russia

On Wednesday’s “CNN News Central,” Rep. Mark Alford (R-MO) said that the U.S. shouldn’t ease energy sanctions on Russia and “I’m not for releasing sanctions on these nations that are out of bounds, basically.”

Co-host John Berman asked, “Nick’s reporting there that Russia is helping Iran with advanced drone tactics, it comes at a time when the Trump administration is considering, reportedly, easing oil sanctions on Russia. How do you feel about easing oil sanctions if the Russians are helping the Iranians kill U.S. servicemembers?”

Alford answered, “This is disturbing. Look, Russia supplied information to Iran during the initial strike last week. The administration certainly didn’t like that. We didn’t like that as well. I think maybe Russia is trying to play both sides of this at this point. Yes, they are going to help in some of the release of the strategic petroleum reserve. We need that to keep oil prices down. But this is a disturbing development. I’m sure the secretary of war and the administration will be looking into this to see what action, if any, we should take.”

Berman then asked, “You said we need this, that means you would support sanctions relief, even if the Russians are helping with specific drone tactics to attack U.S. installations?

Alford answered, “No, I’m not for releasing sanctions on these nations that are out of bounds, basically. What I’m talking about is strategic oil reserves, and I know that the G7 nations are lining up to help out in that matter, releasing some 400 million barrels, that’s going to help offset some of the losses we’re seeing through the Straits of Hormuz right now.”

