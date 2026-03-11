GOP Sen. Marshall: ‘I Was Wrong’, Iran’s Program Wasn’t Set Back Years by Midnight Hammer

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) stated that he was incorrect in his characterization of the Iranian nuclear program in the wake of strikes on it last year, and “I believe that we obliterated those particular nuclear facilities. But, now, they were restarting nuclear programs in other places.”

Host Kaitlan Collins played video of Marshall saying, “I think it will take them years just to restart their nuclear program. I think that they can’t control their airspace. They don’t have the will to do it. From what I’ve seen, I’m in shock and awe. It’s shocking how much damage we did to their facilities.”

Collins then asked, “You said there that you thought it could be years before they could restart their nuclear program. Did you see intelligence that changed your mind now on that?”

Marshall answered, “Look, I was wrong. They were restarting their nuclear program. That’s what — the reports out of the White House that they were actually starting their nuclear program. But I think it goes way beyond this — and you’re absolutely right, there is a cost to war, and I mourn the loss of those seven soldiers with all my heart and pray for those families and the 140 that are injured, eight of them are serious, absolutely, I take that to heart. I hate war, once again –. But I think if you think back, that the Iranians killed 241 Marines. I’d been in medical school then. Before that, they kidnapped and held hostage 60-some Americans for 444 days. Over the past several years, the 160 attacks by Iranians on American forces as well. There is a price to pay for freedom, unfortunately, and I appreciate soldiers being willing to do that.”

Collins followed up, “Okay, so, your view did change from last summer? We were told that it had been obliterated and that it couldn’t be restarted, for years, as you noted, and you believe that was wrong?”

Marshall answered, “I believe that we obliterated those particular nuclear facilities. But, now, they were restarting nuclear programs in other places. And just their willingness to do that was just thumbing their nose at us.”

