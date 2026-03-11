Ossoff: Trump ‘Appears Increasingly to Have Lost Touch with Reality’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) declared President Donald Trump “appears increasingly to have lost touch with reality.”

Ossoff said, “Energy prices cascade through everything in the economy. Here’s another angle. You know, Georgia’s number one industry is agriculture. I was on the phone this morning with a cotton grower in Georgia. About a third of the international trade in fertilizer goes through the Strait of Hormuz. And we’re coming up on the planting season. So farmers in Georgia and across the country are seeing fertilizer prices now going through the roof. Diesel prices now going through the roof. Farmers are already getting hammered in the trade war. The rest of the world is retaliating against American farmers for all of Donald Trump’s tariffs. And so this spells potentially very tough times in the weeks and months ahead for American agriculture, which is also going to directly impact food prices.”

Host Lawrence O’Donnell said, “So Donald Trump actually had this sign on the stage today saying, lower prices. I mean, does he think the people don’t see the signs on their gas pumps of what those prices are?

Ossoff said, “I think the president appears increasingly to have lost touch with reality, and that is deeply concerning. When you have a White House in which he is surrounded by yes men and yes women who cater to his every need, a cabinet much more concerned with winning his favor than giving him good advice or executing their jobs competently, and the nation now plunged into war. It is a deeply dangerous moment for the country. It speaks to the necessity of winning these midterm elections in a landslide and restoring checks and balances, insanity, incompetence to the governance of the United States.”

