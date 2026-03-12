Fetterman: I Support Israel Killing New Ayatollah, Any Other Leaders

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said that Ayatollah Khamenei’s successor should be killed and “I do absolutely support having Israel just eliminate him, along with any other parts of the leadership.”

Host Elizabeth Vargas said, “You said that you are confident that the world is better after the death of Iran’s supreme leader, the Ayatollah Khamenei. But…his son is now in charge, and he’s considered even more of a hardliner.”

Fetterman responded, “They should kill him, too.”

He also stated, “Kill every last member of their leadership.” And “I do absolutely support having Israel just eliminate him, along with any other parts of the leadership. I’m always going to support that. I think it’s a good thing to continue to [eliminate] leaders of Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Iranians, too.”

