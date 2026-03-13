Dem Rep. Deluzio: ‘Trump Administration Did Not Adequately Do Their Planning and Forethought’ on Iran

Friday on CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-PA) claimed President Donald Trump had entered into the Iran military conflict without “planning” or “forethought.”

Host Boris Sanchez said, “You heard our reporting there, indicating that officials underestimated the willingness of Tehran to close the strait, believing that Iran would bear more of the fallout than the U.S.. What does that tell you about how the administration has viewed the leadership in Tehran? And how far do you think the regime is willing to go to stay in power?”

Deluzio said, “Well, I think this regime is desperate, and I think that shouldn’t surprise anyone, certainly anyone at the Pentagon or the National Security Council. It tells me the Trump administration did not adequately do their planning and forethought, which, of course, doesn’t surprise someone like me who sits on the Armed Services Committee. If you didn’t expect this regime to shut down the flow of even their own oil as a self-preservation tool, I think you are failing to project what would happen when you started a war. And let’s not forget, ultimately what we’re talking about. This oil does not go to the United States, the biggest buyer of oil coming through the Strait of Hormuz, where I sail as a naval officer, that’s China. And so the idea that there will be Americans risking their lives so that Middle Eastern despot can sell their oil to China, I don’t think is going to sit too well with the American people. And yet that’s exactly what this administration is contemplating to deal with the fallout of the war, that they have put our country into a war, that now we are seeing daily reports of the suffering, more Americans dead today. This is a war that has tremendous costs for those fighting and for folks at home fill up their gas.”

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