Dem Rep. Casar: GOP Should Give People Paychecks, I Won’t Vote for Border Patrol Paychecks Over ICE Disagreements

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) stated that people who work for the TSA should be given their paychecks and responded to arguments from Republicans that people with Border Patrol should get paychecks along with TSA by saying that “we have a disagreement about ICE funding,” and also

Host Kaitlan Collins said that Republicans are “arguing that Border Patrol officials and everyone else who are not getting paid either because of the DHS shutdown, that they should all also get paid.

Casar responded, “But let’s — one second, we can talk about ICE and Border Patrol. There is a historic amount of money in ICE. And we have a disagreement about ICE funding, Sen. Cornyn and I do. But Sen. Cornyn came to the Austin airport, to bring burgers to TSA workers just one week after he blocked the bill that would have given them their paychecks. So, I think it’s perfectly fair to say, don’t bring people burgers, give them their paychecks. He blocked the funding that would have gone to those TSA workers, and that’s just the truth. Democrats, under unanimous consent, said, we’ll fund the TSA, and it was folks like Sen. Cornyn that blocked those paychecks.”

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