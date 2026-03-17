Marlow: Woke, Lame Oscars Reminded America Why Movies No Longer at Center of Culture

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the Oscars.

Marlow said, “Movies were the centerpiece of, not just American culture, but really global culture, and that’s been fading pretty rapidly. And yesterday, both in terms of winners and the awards show content, gave us no reason to think that’s changing anytime soon.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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