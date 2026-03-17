MS NOW’s Psaki: Departure of ‘Unqualified’ Kent, Who Pushed ‘Debunked’ ‘Conspiracies’, Shows Trump ‘Isn’t Telling the Truth’ About Iran

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” host Jen Psaki argued that former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent “was unqualified for the job” and “had a history of associating with far-right figures and peddling debunked January 6 conspiracies.” But his departure is “also a sign that Trump isn’t telling the truth about the reason for this war.”

Psaki said, “Joe Kent was not some kind of career bureaucrat with a long history of intelligence work, or really a person with a history of any intelligence work whatsoever. He was a twice-failed MAGA congressional candidate who had a history of associating with far-right figures and peddling debunked January 6 conspiracies. He was a loyal member of what you might call the Tucker Carlson wing of the MAGA movement. So loyal that he reportedly ordered an analyst to write an intelligence assessment about the relationship between Venezuela and Tren de Aragua to better align with the whims of the president.”

She added, “Look, the most striking thing to me about Joe Kent’s resignation is not that he was unqualified for the job, we knew that, and that applies across many people Trump has appointed, but that this is yet another real sign of the enormous cracks within Trump’s party over the Iran War. It’s also a sign that Trump isn’t telling the truth about the reason for this war.”

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