Behar: Trump Doesn’t Care About Suffering, ‘He’s a Shell of a Human Being’

On Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said President Donald Trump did not care about human suffering because he was a “shell of a human being.”

During a panel discussion about the resignation of counterterrorism official Joe Kent, co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “They’re speaking out against his exit as some MAGA supporters side with him and some Democrats are pointing out that he brought a lot of baggage to that position. It is very confusing and very complicated.”

Behar said, “You can’t turn on Trump in any way. He has a fit. He has a conniption as we used to say when I was a kid. And he will just turn on you. I love you, I love you, and now you’re an idiot. I mean, depending on what position you take against him, that’s all he cares about. He doesn’t care if there’s a war or the people are suffering. I mean he’s stopped AIDS relief for people in Africa. He’s just he’s a shell of a human being.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Well, you know, you’re right. The thing is, as you’ve mentioned the president is saying he’s a nice guy, but, he was weak on on national security. Then why do you appoint him to one of the most important roles involving national security?”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN