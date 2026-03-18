Duckworth: Trump ‘Wasted’ the Military Lives Lost on Iran

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) claimed President Donald Trump has “wasted” the lives of the U.S. military personnel who died in service tied to the Iran exercises.

Host Lawrence O’Donnell said, “Senator, thank you very much for joining us tonight. As a as a combat veteran, watching now, the third dignified transfer from Donald Trump’s war. What are your thoughts as we’re in the third week of it?”

Duckworth said, “Well, just absolute fury that this man expended the lives of our heroes, the people who are willing to do something he was never willing to do himself, which is serve in uniform for a war of choice. That did not have to happen. He wasted those lives. Do you know our men and women in the military will step up and do their jobs to the best of their ability? Every single time. But that means that we have the responsibility, those of us in the legislative branch to make those decisions about war. And Donald Trump launched a war without without coming to Congress, without looking at the consequences. And as a result of it, the 11 brave men and women in uniform have died. Gas prices have gone through the roof. And Americans are less safe than they were before he launched this war.”

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