Patel: Need to Make It Easier to Denaturalize, Have Stronger Penalties for Terrorism

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” FBI Director Kash Patel said there needs to be “stronger legislation that allows us to sentence criminals and terrorists to prison and jettison them” including stronger legislation on the ability to denaturalize.

While discussing the Old Dominion attack, Patel said, “That individual was convicted and sentenced [for] terrorism before, and no one bothered to denaturalize him and remove him from the country. But Sean, here’s what most Americans don’t know: In the Trump Justice Department in the first administration, that individual, we sought a sentence of 240 months. The judge in that case downward departed and gave him nearly half of that time. Had the judge given the sentence that the Trump administration wanted, that individual would still be in prison and not have conducted that terror attack. But it goes to the more important point, we need stronger legislation to remove individuals from this country who want to do us harm. The FBI is always going to be standing on the watch. But we need a collaborative effort from the legislative branch to make sure criminals in this country are jettisoned from this country, especially if they violate the rights of the Constitution and American safety.”

He added that preventing terrorism can be done “with stronger legislation that allows us to sentence criminals and terrorists to prison and jettison them from this country permanently.”

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