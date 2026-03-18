Paul: I’m a No Vote, Mullin ‘Unfit’ to Hold DHS Leadership Role

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Senate Homeland Security Committee chairman Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) was “unfit” to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

Paul said, “I think his anger issues that he has as an individual, and his celebration of the violence that happened to me, but also his justification of the violence when he’s, you know, engaged in-, he was ready to have a fistfight in a committee. When they asked him, after he had cooled off days later, you know, would he reject any of that? Does he regret any of it? And he said, no, he had no regrets. In fact, he referred to historical examples of violence as justification. Nobody really in the modern age that I know of — other than Markwayne Mullin — is justifying political scien-, political violence as, ‘Oh well, we need a manly way to settle our differences and sometimes people just need to be punched in the mouth.’ That, to me, is bizarre, and I think it makes him unfit to lead federal law enforcement.”

Host Sandra Smith said, “So can you vote for him?”

Paul said, “No. I mean, an apology might have had a chance, but he’s had several chances. I talked to him privately and he referred to it that we had political differences. And today he said we should set aside our political differences. Well, political differences would be, I’m against the refugee welfare program, and I’ve told him he’s for it. That’s a political difference. But if I wished violence on his family, that wouldn’t be acceptable. And if he says the violence that happened to me, where I had six ribs broken, my lung damaged, part of my lung removed, two pneumonias. If he thinks that’s justifiable and he can readily understand it, he can completely understand it. I think that makes him unacceptable and unfit to hold office.”

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