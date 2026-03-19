MS NOW’s Velshi: Iran’s Larijani Only ‘Became Hardline After We Pulled Out of the Nuclear Deal’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “11th Hour,” MS NOW host Ali Velshi argued that recently killed Iranian official Ali Larijani “was very sort of Western-facing and someone America could deal with. He became hardline after we pulled out of the nuclear deal, which happened in a lot of Iranian society.”

Velshi said, “They took out Ali Larijani. Larijani is largely thought [of] as the guy who’s been actually running this war, because they’ve taken out so many people at the top. Interesting thing about Larijani, this is very typical in Iranian politics right now, he was a negotiator in the Iran nuclear deal. He was very sort of Western-facing and someone America could deal with. He became hardline after we pulled out of the nuclear deal, which happened in a lot of Iranian society. Now he’s dead, too.”

In addition to being believed to be Iran’s leader, Larijani was involved in the regime’s violent response to protests in the country.

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