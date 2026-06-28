Exclusive — Sen. David McCormick Stresses Urgency of SAVE America Act: We’ve Got to Make the Democrats Eat This; Force Them to Defend the Indefensible

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Dave McCormick talked about the SAVE America Act.

McCormick said, “We got to make the Democrats eat this. We have to make sure that they have to stand and defend the fact that they’re opposed to an issue which most Americans, Republicans and Democrats agree with.”

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