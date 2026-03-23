Khanna: Previous Ayatollah Didn’t Believe in Nukes, Iran Still Has Enriched Uranium

On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) argued that Operation Epic Fury has backfired because Iran’s new leader “actually now believes that they should have nuclear capability” because “Khamenei, the older one, had a fatwa saying, I don’t want to build nuclear weapons. The younger son doesn’t have that fatwa.” And also said that the U.S. hasn’t done anything “to take the enriched uranium that could make bombs and take that out.”

Khanna said, “This has been the biggest blunder in American foreign policy in the 21st century, and that’s saying something. What have we achieved? Iran still has enriched uranium that’s buried underneath. They’ve replaced Khamenei with Khamenei Jr. By the way, Khamenei, the older one, had a fatwa saying, I don’t want to build nuclear weapons. The younger son doesn’t have that fatwa.”

Later, he added, “They’ve gotten a hardliner in there who actually now believes that they should have nuclear capability, Khamenei Jr. And the enriched uranium is underground. There’s nothing they’ve done to take the enriched uranium that could make bombs and take that out.”

Khanna concluded that we need to get a deal with Iran where they “agree not to enrich the uranium.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett